Eastbourne assault policeman dismissed from the force

A police officer who was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm in an off duty assault of a man in Eastbourne has been dismissed from Sussex Police.

A public gross misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police HQ in Lewes today (Friday, July 20) heard that Robert Rangeley, 35, a police officer based at Eastbourne, had been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months after a jury at Hove Crown Court rejected his plea of self-defence at the trial at the end of June.

The hearing found that Rangeley, who was not present, brought discredit on the police service and undermined confidence in Sussex Police, breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct. He was dismissed without notice.

Detective Superintendent Steve Boniface, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.

“It is important to show that the force has the ability to fairly investigate its own staff and this highlights our determination not to allow the name of Sussex Police to be tainted, nor bring into disrepute the enormous amount of good work carried out day-to-day by thousands of hard-working and enormously dedicated police officers and staff.”