Eastbourne Arndale scoops award

Eastbourne Arndale Centre has won a national award for its Great Big Knit event that judges said appealed to all the community with its “feel good” approach.

Centre manager Bill Plumridge received the Purple Apple Merit award with event organisers Lynsey Thomson and Hayley Atkinson from Bewonder, at the prestigious awards ceremony held at The Brewery in London.

The Great Big Knit event was entered in the Cause Related Marketing category of the awards which recognise and reward effective shopping and town centre marketing within the UK retail centre sector.

More than 150 knitters took part in the free two-day event in the centre and made nearly 30 baby bonnets which were donated to the Conquest Hospital’s Children’s Services.

They also yarnbombed a model of the Beachy Head Lighthouse, transforming its traditional red and white to a variety of bright colours by an assortment of finger knitting.

Award judges said the event was a “feel good collaborative approach” which clearly identified a local need.

Bill Plumridge said, “We were really delighted to receive this award. It was great to put on a community event that involved local people getting together to create bonnets that were used to help control the temperatures of babies, especially those in the special baby care unit.”