Eastbourne area court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 22 - January 25.

January 22:

Nicholas Rutledge, 33, of Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes van on Edward Road, Eastbourne, on October 25, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months.

A 17 year old from Eastbourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing £176 damage to two vehicle tyres at Eastbourne on September 18. He was found guilty of assault by beating, which took place at Eastbourne on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

January 24:

Alexander King, 27, of Edmund Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Hyundai vehicle on the junction of Wannock Road and Seaford Road, Eastbourne, on January 3, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order and fined him £120. He was banned from driving for three years.

Samuel Goodwin, 23, of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle on St Anthonys Avenue, Eastbourne, on August 28 last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, when required to do so, and driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined a total of £250 and banned from driving for one year.

Anya Gutteridge, 30, of Uxbridge Road, Southall, London, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating. The offence took place at Hellingly, Hailsham, on August 4 last year. She was fined 3150 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

January 25:

Clare Askaroff, 60 of Church Road, Herstmonceux, was found guilty of driving a Land Rover, on Meads Road, Eastbourne, on June 28 last year, without due care and attention. The verdict was proved in her absence, though the court gave her credit for a guilty pleas as she tried to plead guilty by post. She was fined £367 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Kirsty Donno, 27, of Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing £100. The offence took place at Battle on June 14 last year. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

Steven McCreadie, 25, of Helder Street, Croydon, Surrey, pleaded guilty to causing £7,987 damage to a hotel room and furnishings. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 27 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £2,000 in compensation.

