Eastbourne and Willingdon Ale Trail is launched

Old Town resident Peter Diplock is launching the Eastbourne and Willingdon Ale Trail.

The Ale Trail aims to encourage people to visit and support local community pubs across the town.

Founder Peter said “Eastbourne and Willingdon has lots of great pubs selling great ales. The pubs in this inaugural Ale Trail work really hard for their communities, and it feels good to be doing something to support and promote them.”

The Ale Trail runs until the end of the year, with people taking part filling in their Ale Trail “passport” as they go. On completion of the passport, participants can apply for a commemorative pint glass.

Peter said, “It’s less about the rewards than taking part. But remember it’s a marathon not a sprint, and please drink responsibly.”

A limited number of Ale Trail passports are available for free from The Lamb, The Hurst Arms, The Arlington Arms, The Ship and the Friday Street Farm.

After that passports are available via the Eastbourne Ale Trail Facebook page.