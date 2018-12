Christmas festivities were in full swing on December 25 at Our Lady of Ransom Church’s parish centre, where the Rotary Club of Eastbourne held its annual lunch.

Some 125 people who would otherwise have spent Christmas day alone were treated to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and to a party afterwards.

SUS-181227-161958001

Club president David Garlick thanked rotarians and the club’s volunteer friends for providing the lunch and Eastbourne mayor Gill Mattock for her support on the day.

SUS-181227-161938001

Eastbourne Homne Alone at Christmas SUS-181227-162008001

SUS-181227-161918001