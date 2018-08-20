Eastbourne Airbourne 2018 in pictures

Thousands of people flocked to Eastbourne to be wowed by spectacular displays at this year’s Airbourne.

Across the four days, spectators gathered to watch breathtaking performances from The Red Arrows, Typhoon, RAF Tutor, Chinook, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, The Flying Circus, The Blades, and many more.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sadly yesterday’s show (Sunday) was hampered by poor weather conditions, which meant it was simply not safe for many aircraft to fly – but despite this the show went on and the festival went out with a bang with a fireworks finale that evening.

Reflecting on the event, the air show said online, “An event like Airbourne doesn’t just happen and some of the greatest unsung heroes of Airbourne are the fantastic team keeping Eastbourne clean whilst hundreds of thousands of people enjoy the show! A massive THANK YOU to you all.”

It also thanked the emergency services for keeping the event safe.

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Airbourne 2019 will be from August 15-18. Find out more at eastbourneairshow.com

All photos by Jon Rigby.