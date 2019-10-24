Eastbourne actor and former Blue Peter presenter talks about upcoming play

Former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry has been appointed social secretary for Eastbourne by his cast members when the play – Ten Times Table – he is starring in comes to the town this month.

For Mark is an Eastbourne resident and will be showing off the town’s places to visit to his fellow performers during the show’s week long run at the Devonshire Park from Monday November 18-23.

Mark Curry and Elizabeth Power in Ten Times Table SUS-191022-204727001

Mark moved to Eastbourne three years ago and lives close to the theatre, which will host a five day run of Ten Times Table by multi-award-winning writer Alan Ayckbourn.

The actor, well known for appearances in Hollyoaks and as Kevin in Last of the Summer Wine, says he has always loved Eastbourne since first visiting in 1988.

He was working for Blue Peter at the time and was interviewing Clare Wood, who was playing in the June tournament.

“The weather was amazing, the tennis was fantastic and I interviewed her on the beach,” said Mark.

“I remember being blown away by the place. When I was thinking about moving out of the London area, I said, ’let’s go to Eastbourne’. I had got to know it well over the years.

“Now I think what better way to start the day than a walk by the sea. It’s so peaceful.”

Among Mark’s favourite haunts locally are Nelson’s, Roots, Little Italy and the Spice Garden.

“The rest of the cast have said I am the social secretary for when the show comes to Eastbourne and I can tell them the best places to go,” said Mark, during a brief break between performances of Ten Times Table.

He describes the production as a ‘real team’ play and it recently opened at Windsor before embarking on a seven week tour – arriving in Eastbourne mid-November and featuring a star cast, led by TV and stage actor Robert Daws, who is perhaps most recognised for his role as Dr Gordon Ormerod in The Royal.

Joining him is Deborah Grant, who was Wendy in Not Going Out and Deborah Bergerac in Bergerac. Emmerdale and Holby City star Gemma Oaten is joined by Robert Duncan of Drop The Dead Donkey fame and Craig Gazey, famous for his portrayal of Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street completes the cast, alongside Elizabeth Power known for playing Christine Hewitt in EastEnders.

Mark plays Donald, one of a miscellaneous collection of enthusiastic souls gathered in the long-since ‘grand’ ballroom of the local Swan Hotel, to conduct the business of the Pendon Folk Festival.

Tickets priced from £19 are on sale now for Ten Times Table at with nightly performances at 7.45pm and two matinees at 2.30pm.

Call 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk