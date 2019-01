The Eastbourne Academy hosted its very own talent show, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, just before the school broke up for Christmas.

The event was the brainwave of head girl, Imelda Filaj, who organised the event assisted by Abbie Elliott and members of the Darwin prefect team.

The competition saw many different and very talented students perform in front of very own X-factor style judges (teachers). The winners were finally announced as Lucy Cater, Lewis Daynes and Faith Moloney.