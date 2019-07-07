Eastbourne 999 emergency services display: First look at photos from day one

The two-day event, which started yesterday (Saturday, July 6), gives visitors the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services and get an up-close look at 999 response vehicles. The weekend is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI. Representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie were also present. Many of the emergency services have shared photos from the first day of the event on their twitter accounts - here is a roundup of some of the photos so far.
