Eastbourne 999 emergency services display: First look at photos from day one

The two-day event, which started yesterday (Saturday, July 6), gives visitors the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services and get an up-close look at 999 response vehicles. The weekend is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI. Representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie were also present. Many of the emergency services have shared photos from the first day of the event on their twitter accounts - here is a roundup of some of the photos so far.

Representatives from the office of the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner manned a stall Sussex PCC/Twitter other Buy a Photo

The Sussex Search and Rescue (SusSAR) stall Sussex Search and Rescue/Twitter other Buy a Photo

Visitors met officers from Sussex Police Eastbourne Police/Twitter other Buy a Photo

The Sussex Police stall Eastbourne Police/Twitter other Buy a Photo

View more