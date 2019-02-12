Eastbourne 16-year-old arrested over attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy who was wanted in relation to an attempted murder in Reigate on January 29 has been arrested.

The teenager was arrested in Eastbourne on February 10 and is currently in custody, said police.

Officers are still trying to trace Horley men Jack Williams, 27, and Cary Searle, 19, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Officers said they were called to Potters Way, Reigate, shortly before 1.30pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Redhill, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, said police. He has since been discharged from hospital.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call us on 101 (999 in an emergency) or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190010304.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Surrey Police added, “We would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal so far.”