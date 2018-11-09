Eastbourne 14-year-old who died on the football pitch is remembered by friends at charity match

A charity football match in memory of a 14-year-old boy has been organised by a group of friends 12 years after he died.

Josh Briggs was county champion in tennis and had played for Eastbourne Borough Youth team for three years when he died suddenly on the football pitch.

Josh had suffered from a rare form of pneumonia without anyone realising and, tragically, it took his life very rapidly.

Now, at 26-years-old, his friends have gathered to play the football Josh loved, remember their friend, share memories and raise money for You Raise Me Up.

Josh’s sister, Katie Briggs, said, “The experience of Sunday was extremely enriching. After 12 years it’s definitely still possible to surprise yourself with new feelings toward bereavement.

“We are all still going through our own personal grief since losing Josh and it has to be said; the idea of an open invitation to a memorial gathering can be quite overwhelming.

“However, the atmosphere at Saffrons on Sunday very soon melted any apprehension away.

“We can’t thank Josh’s amazing friends enough for what they created this weekend.”

The Briggs family says they have such fond memories of Josh playing football and described it as a ‘privilege’ to revisit those memories at the memorial match.

Around 400 people attended and helped to raise around £2,000 for the charity.

Katie added, “We were so delighted by the turnout.

“Each person who attended had their own connection to Josh, from his school friends and sport friends to their parents, siblings and now their young children too.”

There is still time to donate. Search for Josh Briggs on the Virgin Money Giving website.