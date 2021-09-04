East Sussex woman attacked by dog in garden

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog last night (Friday, September 3).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:18 am
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:20 am

Sussex Police, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), were called to a property in Crowborough shortly after 8pm.

They were responding to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in the garden of a property in Hoadleys Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Sussex Police were assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS)

"The dog was contained in the garden, with the support of National Police Air Service helicopter and has since been seized by officers."