East Sussex murder - Emergency response in pictures

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a home in Newhaven last night (Monday, January 6), Sussex Police has confirmed.

There was a large emergency response after reports of a stabbing at a property in Elphick Road at 11.30pm. Police confirmed, despite efforts to save him, the victim died at the scene. A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to police custody, police confirmed. Here’s our pictures of emergency services responding to the incident:

1. Murder arrest after stabbing in Newhaven Emergency response to stabbing in Newhaven. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-200701-080818001 Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Murder arrest after stabbing in Newhaven Emergency response to stabbing in Newhaven. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-200701-080829001 Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Murder arrest after stabbing in Newhaven Emergency response to stabbing in Newhaven. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-200701-080851001 Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Murder arrest after stabbing in Newhaven Emergency response to stabbing in Newhaven. Photo: Dan Jessup SUS-200701-080902001 Freelance Buy a Photo

View more