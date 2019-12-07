East Sussex hotel fire - In pictures

One person was rescued after a fire at a hotel in Hove this afternoon, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said six engines were sent to the Chatsworth on Salisbury Road at 12.22pm today (Saturday, December 7). Read more here A spokesman said: “One person has been rescued after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a hotel in Hove. There was a fire on the first floor which was stopped from spreading by the crews using breathing apparatus and hose reel. As of 1.30pm, the incident was being scaled back. Firefighters are cutting back and damping down to ensure the fire is properly put out. The person was left in the care of SECamb.” In a Tweet, whilst the incident was ongoing, the fire service said please avoid the area and close windows/doors if you live nearby.” Brighton and Hove City Council also commented on the incident on social media. A spokesperson said: “A fire has been extinguished this afternoon by East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service at the Chatsworth Hotel, 9 Salisbury Road, Hove. Seven residents including the owner are being found alternative nearby accommodation by Brighton & Hove City Council. We understand one person is being treated in hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.”

