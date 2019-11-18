East Sussex Extinction Rebellion group to hold climate emergency ‘Question Time’

Wealden’s Extinction Rebellion (XR) group has organised a climate and ecological emergency ‘Question Time’ event in the run-up to the General Election.

The event will be held on November 27 at Michael Hall School Theatre in Forest Row from 8pm to 9.30pm and will see the local Green, Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates take part, and possibly the Conservative candidate, Nus Ghani, who organisers say is yet to reply.

Panelist Anna Hope, author of Letters to the World

An XR spokesperson said, “The Wealden XR group believes this general election is likely to be one of the most critical we have ever faced.

“The policies of our next government will have a huge impact on our own and our childrens’ future. Urgent action is needed to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We need to get our focus away from Brexit and towards our current climate emergency.”

According to the XR spokesperson, Wealden councillors voted in favour of declaring a climate change emergency and committed to becoming carbon neutral, but not until 2050 - which is also the Government’s current target.

Green panelist Georgia Taylor

The XR spokesperson said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendations say 2030 should be the latest date for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero in order to avoid catastrophic consequences.

East Sussex has seven internationally important wildlife habitats and 286 local sites of nature conservation importance, yet Sussex as a whole has 472 species which are globally threatened or in rapid decline, according to XR.

Anna Hope, who was arrested in April as part of XR’s protests, will also be in attendance and she represents the 3,000 arrested in the spring and autumn rebellions.

Entry to the event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance as the audience is limited to 450 people.

Labour panelist Angie Smith