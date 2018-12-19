East Sussex College group staff threaten strike action

Staff at East Sussex College group have backed industrial action in a row over pay.

Nine out of 10 (91 per cent) of staff polled backed strikes in a vote by members of the University and College Union (UCU).

This comes after the group, which comprises Sussex Downs College and Sussex Coast College, announced up to 40 jobs were at risk earlier this year.

Now staff at the group look set to join a second wave of strikes at colleges in England in the new year.

UCU members at nine other colleges, as well as East Sussex College Group, have backed strikes in ballots that closed today (December 19).

The union said it will be meeting as soon as possible to discuss next steps in the campaign.

UCU says the dispute centres on the failure of college bosses to make a decent pay offer to staff who have seen their pay decline by 25 per cent over the last decade.

The pay gap between teachers in colleges and schools currently stands at £7,000. UCU said low pay was bad for staff, students and colleges. Around two-thirds of college heads said pay is a major obstacle for them when it comes to attracting staff.

UCU head of policy Matt Waddup said, “It is a testament to the strength of feeling about their treatment that UCU members have voted in such large numbers to take strike action.

“The college will face significant disruption in the new year unless it agrees to do more to address the pay and conditions of staff.”

