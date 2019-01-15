Drusillas Park calls for volunteers to help zookeepers

Animal lovers looking for a new challenge have the opportunity to help out at Drusillas Park.

The zoo, near Alfriston, is calling for volunteers to assist its keepers.

Education officer and volunteer coordinator Hayley Foreman said: “No previous experience is necessary; a smile and good attitude is all you need.

“We are always looking for people to join our volunteer team and we would love to hear from anyone who thinks they’d like to give it a go.”

Those that sign up might find themselves supervising the zoo's lemurs, giving out nectar pots to its rainbow lorikeets or providing information to visitors in the bat enclosure and discovery centre.

Drusillas says the minimum age is 16 but there is no upper age limit and that it can find a role to fit those who would like to give up their time, whether that be working a day or a few hours, weekdays or weekends.

Hayley, 28, recently took on the role of education officer and volunteer coordinator at the zoo, overseeing the volunteer programme, after eight years as part of its operations team.

She added: “I love working in any environment where there are animals around me, so I am thrilled to be a part of the team at Drusillas.

“All of our volunteers work so hard, and dedicate so much of their time to assisting the zookeepers in their daily duties.

“Our volunteers are a fantastic bunch who give up their spare time to be part of a very special team. We really appreciate everything they do to help out at the zoo, we couldn’t manage without them.”

Drusillas Park has 1,000 animals with more than 120 species.

For an application form, or for more details on volunteering, contact Hayley on 01323 874117, or email hayley.foreman@drusillas.co.uk