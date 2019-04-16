Drunk Eastbourne man damages a police vehicle

An Eastbourne man has been convicted of being drunk in public and damaging a police car according to a court document,

Phillip Kelly, 31, of Lushington Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Langney Road, Eastbourne on March 5 when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on April 3. Kelly also pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a police vehicle at Eastbourne on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

