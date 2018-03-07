Drug paraphernalia found in public toilet on Eastbourne seafront

A man using the public toilets on Eastbourne seafront said it was a ‘disgrace’ when he found drug paraphernalia there.

Ross Kettlety found a syringe in the sink of the bathrooms by the pier.

He said, “It is a disgrace that this is continually allowed to happen. It’s a constant battle down here.”

Responding to the Herald about this, a council spokesperson said, “The items in the photograph were removed from this disabled toilet when it was opened and routinely inspected on Monday morning.

“The public toilets on the seafront are attended and monitored on a daily basis.

“If a member of the public finds items like those in the photograph, they should contact Eastbourne Borough Council and the Neighbourhood First team will remove them.”