Drug dealer banned from Eastbourne

A man who escaped jail after attempting to deal drugs in the town has been told to stay away from Eastbourne by a court.

Magistrates banned Samuel Goodwin, 24, from entering Eastbourne for a year as part of a sentence handed out to him.

Goodwin, of Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 28 grams of cannabis with intent to supply it to another, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 26. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 6 last year. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year, and fined £290. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to his previous record and the fact that he was street dealing.

See also: Couple stole charity box.

