Drones searching for migrants along Eastbourne’s coast

Drones will be scouring the coasts around Eastbourne for migrants attempting to cross The Channel, it has been revealed.

Remotely-piloted aircraft will be flying in our skies in an airspace stretching from Eastbourne to Maidstone in Kent.

A map ofwhere the drones will be flying, by the CAA SUS-190612-112752001

The new scheme, said to be for ‘the purpose of national security and protecting human life’, was launched on December 2 and will continue until March 31, 2020.

Due to this exercise, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has put in a temporary Danger Area over the English Channel at the Home Office’s request.

This is because the drones will be operating beyond visual line of sight and have no detect and avoid capabilities – according to a report by the CAA.

The aircraft will be operating out of Lydd airport in Kent.

The Home Office has been contacted for further information.

