Drivers asked to avoid Golden Jubilee Way after collision

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of Golden Jubilee Way while the road is cleared after a collision.

The A22 was closed this morning after a collision on the southbound carriageway this morning (Wednesday, January 23).

East Sussex Highways said they were in attendance at the scene alongside the police.

And a spokesperson tweeted this afternoon, “The specialist cleaning equipment required is now on site and the road is being cleared.

“As soon as it is possible to re-open the road further updates will follow. Please use the diversions in place or if possible avoid the area. Thanks.”