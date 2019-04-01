Driver who failed to stop caused damage to police car on Beachy Head Road

Rhian Bryant, 25, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on December 5, without due care and attention according to a court document. She also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and to causing £500 damage to a police vehicle on the same date.

She pleaded guilty to driving with no licence. The court made a community order. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £942.33 in compensation. Her driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points.

