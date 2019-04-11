Driver flees scene of three car collision in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information after a driver fled the scene of a three car collision in Eastbourne last night.

Officers were called to Sevenoaks Road, Eastbourne, after receiving a report at 9.22pm of a three car collision, a police spokesman said.

Police at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

A Citroen collided with a grey Mercedes and a black Ford before the driver of the Citroen fled from the scene, police said.

Officers conducted an area search but the driver was not found, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to report via email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting 1288 of 10/04.

SEE MORE: Banned Hastings motorist convicted for dangerous driving in Eastbourne and failing to stop after accident

Student assaulted on Eastbourne seafront

‘Lives at risk’ in Sussex after medics pulled off duty

Police at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup