Dress like a superhero to fundraise for St Wilfrid’s

The first ever St Wilfrid’s KAPOW! takes place on Saturday June 9 in Hampden Park; - you’re encouraged to climb, bounce, slide, tumble and even fly to the finish line dressed as your favourite superhero.

KAPOW! promises a great live event atmosphere, a mass warm up in the summer sun as well as live entertainment and music to keep you motivated while you register and run.

The event is suitable for adults and children over the minimum height of 4 foot and aged 8 or over. For participants under 16 you must take part with a registered adult. It is great family fun or the perfect team building event with friends or colleagues. Entry is £25 for adults and £20 under 16s (8-15). If you are registering groups of 10 or more, call us for a discount.

Wave 1 and 2 are now full, but Wave 3 is open and will begin at 12.45pm; this is the warm-up, but the run will start at 1pm; the event arena will open from 10am. More details on www.stwhospice.org.