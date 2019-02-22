Dragons and lions parade through Eastbourne for Chinese New Year

Eastbourne town centre was taken over by dragons, lions, flags and Chinese lanterns last weekend for a Chinese New Year celebration.

Professional dragon and lion dancers made their way through the town centre on Sunday February 17. click here for picture gallery

Eastbourne's first ever Chinese New Year procession thorugh the town and along the seafront. SUS-190219-143327001

Eastbourne Chinese Association with the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Devonshire West Big Local and Eastbourne Borough Council, organised the successful event.

Kevin Tsang, the chairman of the Eastbourne Chinese Association, arranged a show at the Hippodrome.

Mr Tsang said, “This was the largest Chinese New Year celebration south of London so it was important to secure the best performers for such a high profile event.”

Christina Ewbank, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “Some town centre traders have reported excellent sales to the visitors who attended the parade and the feedback from the crowds along the route has been very positive.

“We just need to raise money to make sure it comes back next year!”

• Pictures by Dave Smith-Taylor – www.dbst.photography