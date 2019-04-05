Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

ANDERIDA WRITERS: The Anderida Writers annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the Cavandish Hotel, 38 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. Best selling author Tamara McKinley will continue as club patron and Tony Flood as president, with actors Brian Capron and Alan Baker as vice presidents. Former police superintendent Terrence Walter and Tony Flood have been nominated as joint chairmen, with publisher Nigel Gearing as vice chairman. The Anderida Accolade will be presented to the member giving outstanding service during the past year. In the second half of the meeting members and guests can read out extracts from their work, up to 500 words, and have these critiqued. Those interested in becoming members are welcome to attend, and further details can be obtained from Tony Flood at tflood04@yahoo.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings. Monday April 8, 7pm Events meeting. Monday April 15, 7pm Planning meeting; 7,30pm Finance and General Purposes meeting. Monday April 23, 7.30pm Annual Parish Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.