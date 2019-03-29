Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Are meeting today, Friday, at Wannock Village Hall and will be welcoming Debbie Hinks who will be demonstrating Portraiture in charcoal and pastels. The demonstration is between 7pm to 9pm with a break for refreshments. Wannock Artists meet on the last Friday of each month for demonstrations and talks about all aspects of art. Members and visitors are very welcome to come along. Visitors pay £4 which includes refreshments. There is free parking outside and a disabled entrance at the side. For further information visit www.wannockartists.com.

CHURCH SERVICE: On Sunday there will be a Mothering Sunday service, commenting at 11.15am, in St Andrew’s Church, Jevington. Everyone is most welcome to come to the service. During the service the children will be given posies of flowers to give to their mothers.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings. Monday April 8, 7pm Events meeting. Monday April 15, 7pm Planning meeting; 7,30pm Finance and General Purposes meeting. Monday April 23, 7.30pm Annual Parish Meeting. All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.