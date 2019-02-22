Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be meeting for their monthly art demonstration today, Friday, at Wannock Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm when Kerry Bennett will be demonstrating painting an owl in watercolour using a loose wet in wet technique.

She has recently been featured in The Leisure Painter magazine and it is her first visit to our society.

We meet on the last Friday of the month and everyone who is interested in art can attend either as a member or visitors are very welcome on the night at a fee of £4 which includes refreshments.

Free parking outside and disabled access at the side.

Full details on our website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings.

Monday March 4, 7pm Planning Meeting; 7.30pm Events Meeting.

Monday March 11, 7pm Cemetery Meeting; 7.30pm Amenities Meeting.

All meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.