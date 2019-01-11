Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meet on the following dates. Monday January 21, 7pm Cemetery Meeting; 7.30pm Recreation Meeting. Monday January 28, 7pm Planning Meeting. Monday February 4, 7.30pm Finance and General Purposes. Meetings take place at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road.

Wannock Artists: will be commencing their new 2019 Art Demonstration Programme on Friday 25January 2019. To ensure we continue to engage high quality Artists to come to our society it was unanimously agreed at the last AGM to increase the annual subscription by £2 to £22. This entitles members to attend the monthly meetings and also enter their work in our August Bank Holiday Exhibition. Visitors fees will remain at £4 per session. Our first demonstrator is popular local artist Josie Tipler who will be using chalk pastels for a still life painting. We meet on the last Friday of the month at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, BN26 5NX between 7-9pm. Refreshments are included, free parking outside and there is a disabled entrance at the side.

Full details www.wannockartists.co.uk. Finally the Committee would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and “happy painting”.