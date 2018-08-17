JEVINGTON CHURCH: On Sunday there will be a Summer Songs of Praise, beginning at 6pm in St Andrew’s Church, Jevington. The hymns will feature those written by Charles Wesley. We will learn something about his life and sing some of his greatest hymns. Refreshments will be available after the service. Please come and join our cheerful songs, in praising the Lord.

Wannock Artists: will be holding their annual art exhibition and sale over the August Bank Holiday weekend. This is an opportunity to view and purchase members art work in all mediums and it will be held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock, East Sussex. Opening hours are Friday evening 7-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-5.30pm and Monday 10am-4pm. Refreshments are available and there is free parking outside and a disabled entrance at the side. Full details on our website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Monday August 20, Planning Meeting 7pm; Cemetery Meeting 7.30pm. Monday September 3, Recreation Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday September 10, Planning Meeting 7pm; Events Meeting 7.30pm. All meetings are at Willingdon Community School.

WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.