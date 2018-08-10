Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Monday August 20, Planning Meeting 7pm; Cemetery Meeting 7.30pm. Monday September 3, Recreation Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday September 10, Planning Meeting 7pm; Events Meeting 7.30pm. All meetings are at Willingdon Community School.