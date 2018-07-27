WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

PARISH COUNCIL: Monday July 30, Planning Meeting 7pm; Amenities Meeting 7.30pm at Willingdon Community School. Future meetings are Monday August 20, Planning Meeting 7pm; Cemetery Meeting 7.30pm. Monday September 3, Recreation Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday September 10, Planning Meeting 7pm; Events Meeting 7.30pm. All meetings are at Willingdon Community School.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Actor Alan Baker and actress Sue Shephard will be reading out the entries for Anderida’s annual Short Story and Poetry competition at the Cavendish Hotel, 38 Grand Parade, Eastbourne on Tuesday August 14 at 7.30pm. Members will act as judges by giving entries marks out of 10, and there is a host of prizes. These include £50 for the winner of each section; two tickets for My Mother Said I Never Should at Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday November 6; a luncheon voucher for £20 for the Haberdashers Kitchen at C&H Fabrics; a £20 voucher for the coffee shop at Sharnfold Farm; and a £10 voucher at C&H Fabrics. The theme for this year’s Anderida competition is Wrong Direction, and the closing date for entries is Wednesday August 1.

Meanwhile, three local authors from Anderida Writers are receiving five-star reviews on Amazon.co.uk for their newly published books. Diny van Kleeff has just launched a crime-comedy caper called Crime and Cremation, while Heather Flood has had her fantasy adventure Purple Mist published by Atla Publishing. And Francis Wait, who wrote children’s book The Magical Pendant of Perdania under the pseudonym Frances Jaycee as an e-version, has now relaunched it as paperback. Purple Mist has been acclaimed by TV star Brian Capron as a ‘wonderful, literally out of this world, magial story full of thrills and spills for those aged eight to 15.’ It tells how Annique finds she has magical powers and discovers at the age of 13 that she is really a Princess from another planet to which she must return to join the fight against the tryant King who killed her parents. Crime and Cremation, an action-packed, fast-paced, dark-humoured crime-comedy novella, is for 18s and over. Best friends Emily, Harry and Louella, who have just finished their A’ levels, accidentally kill the pervert who is stalking Emily, secretly cremate him at Harry’s uncle’s crematorium and collect his stolen cash. The Magical Pendant of Perdania features a girl who can practice magic being whisked off to a strange land where she encounters an evil magician in an enthralling story for young teenagers to enjoy.

Diny, Francis and Heather were all interviewed by Anderida President Tony Flood in front of members and guests at recent club meetings at the Cavendish Hotel. They talked about their books and provided advice on writing styles and how to get published.

Anyone interested in joining Anderida is welcome to attend meetings as a guest, and can obtain more details from Tony Flood at tflood04@yahoo.co.uk