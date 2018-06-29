WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

Monday 9th July 7pm: Planning Meeting at Willingdon Community School

Monday 9th July 7.30pm: Finance & General Purposes Meeting at Willingdon Community School

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their June demonstration today, Friday, when Marcus Finch will be painting a coastal scene in Acrylics. This will be held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock between 7pm and 9pm. Visitors are very welcome at £4 which includes refreshments. Free parking outside and a disabled entrance at the side. Look forward to seeing you there.

DOWNLAND SINGERS: Present a varied programme of songs at their summer concert, A Choral Tapestry, 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue. Come along and set you feet tapping with familiar tunes from Abba and Oliver as well as learning some new ones. Refreshments served during the interval. Programmes priced £5 available at the door. To find out more about the choir you can visit www.downlandsingers.org Facebook: https://www.facebook .com/downland singers or send a Tweet: @DownlandSings.