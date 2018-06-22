Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council: Monday 9th July 7pm – Planning Meeting at Willingdon Community School and at 7.30pm Finance & General Purposes Meeting

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: The Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Gill Mattock praised local author and theatre reviewer Heather Flood for producing another excellent fantasy adventure book for children in Purple Mist when launching it at the Cavendish Hotel on Tuesday. Cllr Mattock said Heather and her husband and fellow author Tony Flood were great examples of the wealth of writing talent we have in the East Sussex area. TV star Brian Capron and best-selling author Tamara McKinley, also attended the book launch which was held in conjunction with a Flash Fiction competition held by Anderida Writers. Brian and Tamara, who writes under Ellie Dean, both endorsed Purple Mist, which has been given rave reviews and is available on Amazon.co.uk Heather was interviewed by her husband, Anderida President Tony Flood, as Chairman Alan Baker was unable to attend due to illness. She told members ‘I first had the idea for Puple Mist 19 years ago so it is never too late to write a book because mine resulted in Atla Publishing’s Anna Trowbridge offering me a publishing deal.’

‘It’s never too late’ was the theme of the Flash Fiction competition, won by Christine Stubbs with a very amusing story about a mother’s amusing sayings. Brian Capron and Tamara McKinley judged the competition and announced that Christine and several other entrants deserved to be highly commended. Purple Mist is a fantasy adventure that tells how schoolgirl Annique discovers on her 13th birthday that she is actually from a different planet where she is a Princess. She is told a spaceship is waiting to take her back to help topple the evil king who killed her parents. Further details about books by Heather and Tony Flood are available on www.fantasyadventurebooks.com and www.celebritiesconfessions.com

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their June demonstration on Friday June 29 when Marcus Finch will be painting a coastal scene in Acrylics. This will be held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock between 7pm and 9pm. Visitors are very welcome at £4 which includes refreshments. Free parking outside and a disabled entrance at the side. Look forward to seeing you there.

DOWNLAND SINGERS: Present a varied programme of songs at their summer concert, A Choral Tapestry, 3pm Saturday June 30 at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue. Come along and set you feet tapping with familiar tunes from Abba and Oliver as well as learning some new ones. Refreshments served during the interval. Programmes priced £5 available at the door. To find out more about the choir you can visit www.downlandsingers.org Facebook: https://www.facebook .com/downland singers or send a Tweet: @DownlandSings.