Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

TRINITY CHURCH: The excitement is mounting as preparations gather momentum for our 80th Anniversary Celebration Weekend from June 15 to 17. A warm welcome is extended to the following events: Friday June 15, 10.30am to noon, the church will be open and refreshments served. A variety of church archives will be on display. Saturday June 16, celebration afternoon and refreshments. 2pm Wealden Brass play to welcome guests to the afternoon; 2.30pm enjoy a miscellany of music and memories featuring Downland Singers and Sussex Strings. Sunday June 17, 10.30am Cafe Church and Anniversary Celebration.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Eastbourne author and local theatre reviewer Heather Flood has proved that it is ‘never too late’ with the publication of her much acclaimed new children’s book Purple Mist. Heather reveals: ‘I first started writing this story 20 years ago, but then I put it to one side and got on with my life. I returned to it last year, and when Atla Publishing saw my up-dated version they wanted to publish it. So it’s never too late to turn a story into a book.’ The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Gill Mattock, will attend the launch of Purple Mist at the Cavendish Hotel, 38 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 12 when Heather will be interviewed by former West End actor Alan Baker as part of the Anderida Writers meeting. There will also be a Flash Fiction competition in the second half of the meeting on the theme ‘It’s never too late’, with a cash prize. Entries should be of up to 500 words. Everyone is invited to attend the launch of Purple Mist. Purple Mist is a fantasy adventure that tells how schoolgirl Annique discovers on her 13th birthday that she is actually from a different planet where she is a Princess. She is told a spaceship is waiting to take her back to help topple the evil king who killed her parents. This enthralling, unique story has been endorsed by actor Brian Capron, of Coronation Street fame, and best-selling author Ellie Dean, both of whom have been invited to the launch. Heather, who has also written the Mousey Mousey series and Giant Sticker Monster children’s books, says: ‘I am indebted to my husband and fellow author Tony Flood for encouraging me to complete Purple Mist. He also took a break from his own books, The Secret Potion and My Life With the Stars, to edit Purple Mist for me.’ Heather and Tony are giving donations to Children with Cancer UK from sales of their other books, signed copies of which are available on www.fantasyadventurebooks.com and www.celebritiesconfessions.com