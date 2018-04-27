WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING: The following event is taking place at Sunrise, 6 Upper King’s Drive, Eastbourne. Open to the general public and are free of charge. Wednesday May 2, 2.30pm and 6pm, Inspirational Terry Eccott delivers his talk on Living with Dementia. Book in for one of the two sessions. Tea and cake served at 2.30pm and cheese and wine served at the 6pm session. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place.

Memory Café, Dementia Support Group held on the second Wednesday of each month. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their monthly meeting today, Friday, between 7pm and 9pm at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road. We are pleased to welcome for the first time Bill Newton who will be painting a Farm Scene using waterbased non-toxic oils. The demonstration is open to members and also visitors are very welcome on the night for a entrance fee of £4 which includes refreshments. There is free parking outside and disabled entrance at the side. Further details on our website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings will be as follows: Tuesday May 8, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Annual Council Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday May 21, Events Meeting at 7pm; Amenities Meeting at 7.30pm. Tuesday May 29, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Cemetery Meeting at 7.30pm. Meetings take place in Willingdon Community School.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: On Sunday June 3 Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding the Annual Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground. There will be live Music throughout the day and lots of activities to do, the dog show, food and refreshments will be available. There will also be lots of different stalls selling gifts. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Nicola Williamson 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.