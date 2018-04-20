WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING: The following events are taking place at Sunrise, 6 Upper King’s Drive, Eastbourne. All are open to the general public and are free of charge. Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm Open House, for those looking for a senior living environment; a chance to take a tour of our beautiful home and gardens. Wednesday May 2, 2.30pm and 6pm, Inspirational Terry Eccott delivers his talk on Living with Dementia. Book in for one of the two sessions. Tea and cake served at 2.30pm and cheese and wine served at the 6pm session. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place.

Memory Café, Dementia Support Group held on the second Wednesday of each month. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Will be holding their monthly meeting on Friday April 27 between 7pm and 9pm at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road. We are pleased to welcome for the first time Bill Newton who will be painting a Farm Scene using waterbased non-toxic oils. The demonstration is open to members and also visitors are very welcome on the night for a entrance fee of £4 which includes refreshments. There is free parking outside and disabled entrance at the side. Further details on our website www.wannockartists.co.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meetings will be as follows: Tuesday May 8, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Annual Council Meeting at 7.30pm. Monday May 21, Events Meeting at 7pm; Amenities Meeting at 7.30pm. Tuesday May 29, Planning Meeting at 7pm; Cemetery Meeting at 7.30pm. Meetings take place in Willingdon Community School.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: On Sunday June 3 Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are holding the Annual Music in the Park at Huggetts Lane Recreation Ground. There will be live Music throughout the day and lots of activities to do, the dog show, food and refreshments will be available. There will also be lots of different stalls selling gifts. If you are interested in having a stall please contact Nicola Williamson 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.

JEVINGTON AND FILCHING WI: After Jerusalem and three birthday greetings, Christine welcomed Peggy and Beryl back. She also updated on Janet who is progressing after her accident and had appreciated contact from members. Rose then reported on the ESFWI ACM which had been enjoyable in the Hastings venue but getting out had been difficult. The financial report was satisfactory and the new treasurer is Kathryn Hutson. Sam Taylor the editor of The Lady magazine was interesting and gave the tip to use Vaseline on ones face instead of powder. The ACWW report told about a trip to a Romanian refugee camp. The second speaker Tom Hart Dyke spoke about being captured by child soldiers in Columbia for 10 months and how they ate parrots. He made it very amusing and went on to talk about his garden and growing cacti.

Treasurer, Ros, explained that for the moment we would not be doing online banking as it broke the WI rules. She encouraged members to buy bulbs from the catalogue where 5 percent of the money would come back to the institute. She also circulated the Out and About programme for the next six months. The coffee meet at East Dean market had been a success and this month will be at Cooden Beach Hotel. Helpers and edibles would be needed for our Jevington Fete stall, members were urged to sign the board.

Rose read a letter from the ESFWI board of trustees stating the publicity in The Times and other newspapers about one trustee’s view of modern WIs was not that of the Board but everyone could have her opinion and new WIs were to be encouraged. Christine asked members to consider new groups such as a Book Group and Lunch Club and was our name appropriate for where we meet? No raffle at the May meeting but a Bring and Buy stall instead. The monthly competition winner was Margaret Worral.

After tea Brian Freeland told us about how he started as a trainee manager at the London Palladium and ended up working for many theatres all around the world. Women and the Raj was an important subject to him and he became a script writer, his latest play is called A Letter From the Henhouse. We next meet at 2pm on Thursday May 10 in Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Ave., when the 2018 Resolution will be discussed followed by a sing along with a musician playing a ukulele. For further details visit our website www.jevingtonwi.co.uk or ring Christine on 01323 485807. Visitors most welcome.

WANNOCK VILLAGE HALL: The Trustees of Wannock Village Hall invited residents from Willingdon and its hirers to an inaugural meeting of the Friends of Wannock Village Hall on the afternoon of Saturday, April 14 in the hall. A large number of residents enjoyed tea and are organising further meetings in support of the hall, a little known gem in Wannock on the Jevington Road. All admired the clock that the Trustees have placed in the hall in tribute to the years of dedicated voluntary service of Paddy and Val Chapman who recently retired from managing it. Their remarkable work in looking after Wannock’s hall has been recognised by the Trustees selecting a particularly accurate timepiece to mark their diligent care so everything: its bookings, maintenance and finance, ran like clockwork. We wish them a very happy retirement and thank them for all the hard and often unrecognised effort they expended to provide the community with such a gem. All those interested in knowing more about the hall or joining The Friends of Wannock Village Hall are invited to tea at 2.30pm on Saturday, April 28. For further information see the website: https://wannockvillagehall. wordpress.com/ or please contact Bryan at wannock villagehall@gmail.com

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Retiring chairman Mike Fleming and re-elected president Tony Flood were both presented with outstanding service awards at the Anderida Writers AGM at the Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday April 10. Tony paid tribute to Mike’s excellent work as chairman and previously vice chairman and competitions secretary, while newly elected chairman Alan Baker praised Tony for his massive contributions in four current roles. Votes of thanks were also paid to Tamara McKinley, who had taken over from fellow best selling author Peter James as patron, and to Jeff Fleming and Robin Kempe who were standing down as officers. Alan Baker had decided to step down as vice chairman as he was unable to get to some of the winter meetings, but, in the absence of any other nominations, volunteered to be chairman for a second spell on the understanding that Tony, as president, will take those meetings that bad weather prevents him attending. Dave Wells accepted a nomination to step up from assistant competitions secretary to competition secretary, with Alan Baker standing as his assistant. Alan has agreed not to enter the Anderida annual Short Story competition, which he has won for the last three years.

Congratulations were given to Tony Flood on getting a contract with Warner Leisure to appear as an entertainer in their holiday centres, providing revelations and anecdotes from his celebrity book My Life With the Stars about Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Joan Collins, George Best, Bobby Moore, The Beatles, Bruce Forsyth and other big names. Tony, who will also be appearing at local functions, and his wife and fellow author Heather Flood are making donations to Children with Cancer UK from sales of their books. Further details of book bargains are available on www.celebrities confessions.com and www.fantasy adventurebooks.com Laurie Wilkinson, the Psychy Poet, was also praised for supporting Help for Heroes with fundraising and donations from his five published poetry books and his ‘write a personal poem for you service’. Further details are available at psychypoet.com/ On Saturday May 12, Tony Flood will turn interviewer when he questions another Eastbourne author and fellow Anderida Writers member Elaine Parker about her biography on film star Dennis Price, aptly titled The Price Of Fame: Dennis Price, at the Underground Theatre, Eastbourne from 2pm. This will be followed by a showing of one of Price’s films, the popular 1957 comedy The Naked Truth (admission is free).

Anyone wishing to join Anderida Writers can attend meetings as guests on the second Tuesday of each month at the Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne, from 7.30pm or email tflood04@yahoo.co.uk