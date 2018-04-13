WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING: The following events are taking place at Sunrise, 6 Upper King’s Drive, Eastbourne. All are open to the general public and are free of charge. Saturday April 21, 10am to 4pm Open House, for those looking for a senior living environment; a chance to take a tour of our beautiful home and gardens. Wednesday May 2, 2.30pm and 6pm, Inspirational Terry Eccott delivers his talk on Living with Dementia. Book in for one of the two sessions. Tea and cake served at 2.30pm and cheese and wine served at the 6pm session. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place. Memory Café, Dementia Support Group held on the second Wednesday of each month. Please phone 01323 525000 to book your place.