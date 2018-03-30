WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

CHURCH SERVICES: St Andrew’s Church, Jevington. Today, Good Friday, there will be a service, An Hour at the Cross, beginning at 11am. Tony Rogers will conduct the service. There will be an address, hymns and prayers. On Easter Day there will be Holy Communion, with Revd. Andrew Spear taking the service. This will be a wonderful, joyful day when we celebrate that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive for ever. Do come and enjoy the Services.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council have a planning meeting on Monday at 7pm, and a Recreation Meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. Meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

MEMORY CAFÉ: Do you or anyone you know have memory concerns, mild cognitive impairment or dementia? Why not pop along to our informal support group. Held on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm. Please call us on 01323 525000 to let us know you are coming. Sunrise, 5 Upper Kings Drive, Eastbourne.