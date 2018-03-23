WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

CHURCH SERVICES: St Andrew’s Church, Jevington. On Good Friday, March 30, there will be a service, An Hour at the Cross, beginning at 11am. Tony Rogers will conduct the service. There will be an address, hymns and prayers. On Easter Day, April 1, there will be Holy Communion, with Revd. Andrew Spear taking the service. This will be a wonderful, joyful day when we celebrate that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive for ever. Do come and enjoy the Services.

SUSSEX STRINGS: On Sunday Sussex Strings are performing at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue at 4pm. Symphony No 1 Boyce, Adagio for Strings, Barber, Beook Green Suite, Holst, Spring from the Four Seasons Vivaldi, solo Simon Smith. 1st movement, Serenade for Strings, Tchaikosky, directed by Simon Smith. Tickets £5 on the door, in aid of Children’s Respite Trust.

CONCERT: On Maundy Thursday, March 29 at 3pm, Trinity Church Coppice Avenue, are having a concert involving sacred music, for pashiontide. A Journey Through Holy Week in music and readings with Downland Singers. Retiring collection for People Matter. All welcome.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council have a planning meeting on Monday April 3 at 7pm, and a Recreation Meeting on Monday April 3 at 7.30pm. Meetings take place at Willingdon Community School.

TUESDAY ART GROUP: Is looking for more members. We meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm at Wannock Hall. This friendly, well established group is keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or more advanced. We do not have a tutor, but there is plenty of help available within the group. The main aim is for members to enjoy what they do. Refreshments are available during the morning. For more information and the opportunity to come for a free taster session, please contact John Brown 01323 489028.

MEMORY CAFÉ: Do you or anyone you know have memory concerns, mild cognitive impairment or dementia? Held on the second Wednesday of each month. Call us on 01323 525000.