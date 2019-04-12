The Dickers

BLUEBELL WALK FARM TRAIL: This is its 47th year and takes place at Bates Green Farm, Arlington daily from 10am to 5pm from 11 April to 19 May. See www.bluebellwalk.co.uk for all information. The Lions will be running the lovely tea room on the opening days 11 and 12 April, followed by the Rotary Club on 13 and 14, Park Mead School will be taking over on 15, Demelza on Tuesday and Wednesday, Children with Cancer Fund on Thursday and the JPK Project on Friday and Saturday. There are many local charities running the tea room until the 19 May. Visit the website for a full list of dates and charities at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk/charities for all the information you need about this glorious walk. The bluebells are already beginning to appear.

OPEN GARDEN: This is in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice tomorrow at Squirrels, The Street, Arlington BN26 6RY, from 10 am to 1 pm. Please park at Arlington Village Hall.

For information on all gardens open in aid of St Wilfrid’s. See: https://www.stwhospice.org/ pages/category/open-gardens.

DOG SHOW: On Sunday 5 May from 12 noon at Dicker Village Hall - in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue. Entries from 11am. Hot/cold food, snacks, tea/coffee/hot chocolate and soft drinks. Lots of stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

EASTER FUN: From Friday 19 to Monday 22 April, go along to Michelham Priory for seasonal hands-on activities, children’s trails and Easter Egg Hunt. There’s something to do whatever the weather at Michelham Priory this Easter! Extra Activities on Friday 19 – Face Painting, Easter Story Time – 1pm, 2pm & 3pm. Sunday 21 – Easter Story Time – 1pm, 2pm & 3pm, Monday 22 – Face Painting and Crazee Hazee Circus Skills. Normal admission applies. Open 10.30 to 5pm.