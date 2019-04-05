The Dickers

COUNCIL MEETINGS: Full Council and Parish Assembly on Thursday at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. The Parish Assembly is a meeting hosted every year by the parish council. It includes an Annual Report by the Chairman and reports from the County and District Councillors. It also includes reports from some of the clubs and organisations in the Parish. It will be followed by a Full Council Meeting after which refreshments will be served. You are cordially invited to attend.

Minutes of the February and March APC meetings are available at the Village Shop and at http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk.

BLUEBELL WALK FARM TRAIL: This is its 47th year and takes place at Bates Green Farm, Arlington daily from 10am to 5pm from April 11 to May 19. See www.bluebellwalk.co.uk for all information.

OPEN GARDEN: This is in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Saturday April 13, at Squirrels, The Street, Arlington from 10am to 1pm. Please park at Arlington Village Hall. For information on all gardens open in aid of St Wilfrid’s. See: https://www.stwhospice.org/ pages/category/open-gardens.

PLANNING MATTERS: The WD/2018/2556/MAJ Bede’s application re sports pitches including the destruction of 23 mature oak trees in the field behind the Village Shop. Please note that the deadline for comments from the public is now Friday April 19. The application was discussed at the March meeting of the APC.