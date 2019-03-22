The Dickers

BEDES: Bede’s School has submitted a planning application to construct an additional hockey pitch with astroturf and high fencing next to the existing hockey pitch. This additional pitch will be very close to the Weald Way. The planning application also includes the relocation of a full size cricket pitch in the fields immediately next to the village. To do so, the school plans to fell two rows of 23 ancient Oak trees. These trees form boundary hedgerows dating from the Enclosure Act of 1855. The trees all have Tree Preservation Orders. Three species of bat including the uncommon noctule bat forage along these lines of trees and many birds have been recorded using the trees. The trees are part of our heritage and provide the local landscape character. They are visible from the Weald Way, a national trail used by tourists. Oak Tree - Nature’s Greatest Survivor, presented by Dr George McGavin, BBC4, March 11, 9pm is well worth viewing on I-Player. Please e-mail or write to the Planning Officer, Wealden District Council by April 4, to express your views regarding this planning application, WD/2018/2556/MAJ.

DICKER QUIZ: Have you got your tickets yet? The ever popular Dicker village quiz is at the village hall on Saturday April 6 at 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets are £7.50 which includes supper (two courses) with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Whether you have a team of up to six, or come on your own, they will place you with a team or you can choose one to join. There will be a raffle with lots of prizes. The Quiz Master is Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information from Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

COFFEE MORNINGS: The Coffee Morning and Book Exchange is at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DAFFODIL FESTIVAL: At Michelham Priory starting tomorrow, Saturday, daily to April 4 from 10.30am to 5pm. Normal admission applies.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: Opening daily between April 11 and May 19 from 10am to 5pm, this annual event is eagerly awaited by both visitors and charities alike. If you have never been you really must, it is lovely. This is its 47th year and offers a fresh green carpet of emerging bluebell leaves, a white display of wood anemones, a unique view of green, white and blue as the English bluebells emerge, followed by the many vistas of blue when the bluebells are fully out. This timing of this sequence is dictated by the soil temperature, not by the organisers. Every Friday they post an update on the home page of www.bluebellwalk.co.uk.