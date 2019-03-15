The Dickers

DICKER QUIZ: The ever-popular Dicker village quiz is at the village hall on Saturday April 6 at 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets are £7.50 which includes supper (two courses) with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Whether you have a team of up to six, or come on your own, they will place you with a team or you can choose one to join. There will be a raffle with lots of prizes. The quiz master is Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information from Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

COFFEE MORNINGS: The Coffee Morning and Book Exchange is at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DAFFODIL FESTIVAL: At Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker starting on March 23 through to April 4 daily from 10.30am to 5pm, there will be a host of 80,000 daffodils bursting into colour. Tour the gardens, art displays, pick up a family wildlife explorer pack from the ticket office, archery on Saturday afternoons, visit the café and watch Blacksmith Nigel at work. Normal admission applies.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: Not long now, the Arlington Bluebell walk opens on April 11 through May 19. An update of what has happened during the year and what changes you can expect to see regarding the Millennium Avenue are that tree surgeons have reduced the shade on the avenue of young oaks from the overhanging branches of the adjacent mature trees. The avenue is growing so well, that the Arborist Consultant recommended that a start is made to remove some of the weaker ones, thus allowing the strong ones to develop to their full potential. This process will continue for the next few years, as initially they were planted quite close to each other, so that alternate ones were removed, as their crowns started to encroach on each other. At the end of January last year many of the daffodils were in bloom and bluebell leaves emerging quickly, this year there are very few daffodil blooms and barely a trace of bluebell leaves in Beatons Wood. When the dates are set for the opening of the Walk, no one has any idea whether Spring will be early or late, so with the current cold weather and state of growth of the bluebells, it is hoped that by opening on Thursday April 11 there will be those vistas of white wood anemones with the odd bluebell, then the bluebells developing to their full potential until Sunday May 19. The weather will decide whether this all works out.