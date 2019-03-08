The Dickers

COFFEE MORNINGS: The Coffee Morning and Book Exchange is at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DAFFODIL FESTIVAL: At Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker. Starting on March 23 through to April 4, daily from 10.30am to 5pm, there will be a host of 80,000 daffodils bursting into colour. Tour the Priory gardens and enjoy the magnificent colourful carpets of tulips and daffodils as the Priory’s lawns and flowerbeds burst into spring. Explore the gardens and discover thousands of daffodils bursting into life along with other spring flowers and blossom. Talented artists display their works in the beautiful gardens. Why not borrow one of our family explorer packs from the ticket office and see what wildlife you can find in the gardens. Try your hand at archery on the South Lawn. Saturday afternoons. £1 for six arrows. Spring flower displays throughout the house. Feeling artistic? Sketch pads and pencils available to borrow in the Undercroft. Tuck into our freshly baked seasonal cakes and delicious scones in the café. In the Forge on Sundays meet Nigel our award winning Blacksmith and watch him working in the forge. Normal admission applies.

PUBLIC RIGHTS OF WAY: If you come across a path in the Dicker Parish which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let a local councillor know so that they can investigate and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.