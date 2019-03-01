The Dickers

BLUEBELL WALK UPDATE: The Bluebell Walk will open on April 11 right through until May 19. The publicity leaflet is now available to print off from the website. Organisers would be most grateful if anyone would like to help with publicity by distributing copies of the leaflet or the A5 poster. If so, please email john@bluebellwalk.co.uk with address details and he will post as many copies as you need. Tim Church, who has been relied on for many years to give advice on the on-line presence and the content of www.bluebellwalk.co.uk to ensure that it merits a top space on the Search Engines, is currently working in conjunction with Worldwide Webdesign Ltd based in Eastbourne to add a form to the website, so that entries for the Photographic Competition can be submitted on-line. This is quite a significant step forward as, since we started the Competition in 2010, they have only allowed entries to be sent as prints. Now, following the BBC Countryfile’s example, we will now accept entries in both formats, but don’t expect to reach Countryfile’s entry numbers of 30,000.

RESERVOIR OPEN DAY: There is an Open Day at Arlington Water Treatment Works on Saturday April 27. This free event is part of South East Water’s ongoing customer engagement programme designed to explain how drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Attendees will also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce bills. This is a community, not-for-profit event. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit corporate. southeastwater .co.uk/opendays to book or contact 01732 375410 between 9am and 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.