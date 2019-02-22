The Dickers

WEDDING FAIR: This is at Michelham Priory on Sunday 24 February 11am till 3pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn. To register a free place visit www.countyweddingevents.com.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Bluebell Walk will open on 11 April right through until 19 May. Henry the Bodger hangs up his tools. Henry McCutchan, is the Bodger who for many years had his tent and equipment making chair legs and suchlike, situated behind the Gate House. His easy manner and willingness to share his skills with young and old, will be missed by our visitors, and sorry that this ancient craft will not now be shown. Thank you, Henry, for adding such an asset to the Bluebell Walk.

RESERVOIR OPEN DAY: There is an Open Day at Arlington Water Treatment Works on Saturday 27 April 2019. This free event is part of South East Water’s programme to explain how drinking water is stored, treated and supplied Attendees will pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce bills. This is a not-for-profit event. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/opendays to book or contact 01732 375410 between 9am and 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.