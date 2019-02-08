The Dickers

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting of Arlington PC is on Thursday 21 February at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Minutes of the January meeting are available at the Village Shop or see http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

PRIORY PASS: Michelham Priory is once again offering residents of Upper Dicker or Arlington the opportunity of a Resident Pass for the 2019 season. Existing Pass Holders If you already have a pass you will need to keep your existing card and this will be extended until December 2019. You will just need to bring a utility bill to validate your address on your first visit to us during the new 2019 season. New Card Holders There are several cards available for residents of Upper Dicker or Arlington who didn’t sign up in 2018. These will be available on a first come first served basis who visit the Gatehouse at Michelham Priory between 9th and 28th February 2019 between 11am and 3pm. Conditions of Pass Only one pass per household in Upper Dicker or Arlington, proof of address must be shown in order to receive a pass (utility bill, driving licence etc.), the pass can only be used by the two adults the card is allocated to and a second proof of identity maybe requested on a visit. The pass entitles the holder to free entrance for the 2 adults and 4 children in the household to Michelham Priory during normal opening hours throughout the 2019 season, including event days. The pass allows free admission to the Priory and grounds only.

Any additional chargeable activities must be paid for at the normal rate. The pass cannot be used for outdoor theatre performances or any other ticketed event.

STAR COUNT: Campaign to Protect Rural England Star Count 2019 2 - 23 February. Help us reclaim our dark skies. Dark, starry skies are one of the most magical sights the countryside can offer. But light pollution means many of us can’t see the stars. We want to reconnect people with the wonder of our glorious night skies. You can take part in #StarCount2019 and help us find our darkest skies, to ensure more of us can experience this natural wonder. Our Star Count will take place this February, with support from the British Astronomical Association, and we’ll be asking you to look up at the night sky and tell us how many you can see in Orion. You can do this from anywhere in England. Your results will help us to create a map showing the best places to enjoy the stars. And it will also support our work to combat light pollution and reclaim our dark skies.

In Upper Dicker a good place would be the footpath through Bede’s golf course and best between February 2 to 9 on an evening with a cloudless sky. See web for all information: www.cpre.org.uk click arrows on the large picture to find the event.

PARLEZ-VOUS FRANÇAIS ?: Come and join us on Thursday mornings at Camberlot Hall in Camberlot Road for two hours of guided conversation. Other courses available. For more information email the course leader, Babette Kundrat at babkun@gmail.com.

RURAL BUSINESSES: Free event for anyone running a small business or working self-employed from home in the local rural area. Cuckmere Rural Business Networking meet up is at the Berwick Inn on Tuesday 19 February, from 6.30pm, buy a drink and meet for a chat in the lower bar area. At 7.15pm there will be introductions and a brief presentation by Ian Smallwood of Let’s do Business and a talk about how to stay focussed on your business. This is a free event but please reserve your place by calling Josie on: 01323 840048 or email: josie@hailshamcreative.com or via the Facebook page Cuckmere Rural Business.

WEDDING FAIR: Michelham Priory Event on Sunday 24 February. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.