The Dickers

CUCKMERE FLOOD FORUM: The Flood Forum is working with ESCC – the lead flood authority, to obtain data on flooding throughout the valley. There are many fields which we all know flood regularly but with no data-base it is impossible to prevent inappropriate development. Flooding is not always from the river but can be highway gulleys or high ground water levels or run-off from high land. Cuckmere Flood Forum is trying to gather information about flooded areas along the Cuckmere, this includes fields which have flooded historically. If you see a flood and can take a photograph with details of date and location, we would love to receive them. They can either be sent to your parish clerk to forward or direct to the Flood Forum at stonehouse@hessel.force9.co.uk. This data will enable parishes to fight development in inappropriate areas in the future. At the moment there is an Environment Agency map showing fluvial flooding. However, there are many areas with high ground water levels subject to flooding, and there are no historical records of these. We would be grateful for your help.

REAL LIFE ADVENT: Thanks are offered to everyone who took part for the second year of the Advent Windows. The lights in the Village really brighten up the dark evenings and hopefully they were enjoyed. There will be a ‘round up’ report in February once it is known how much was raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

PUBLIC RIGHTS OF WAY: In the Parish if you come across a path which is overgrown, a style which is unsafe, or a path which is not properly marked please let Arlington Parish Councillor, Nicky Kinghorn, know on 07710 566453. It will be investigated and raise the problem with East Sussex County Council if necessary.